'I'm relieved' - Sheffield Wednesday goal hero speaks of Owls delight and Kop joy

He's hit the post on a couple of occasions, seen efforts go just wide, but there was no stopping his brace on Friday night as he bagged both goals in a vital Owls win over Birmingham City. In one game he's made it so that only five Wednesday players have scored more league goals than him in 2023/24.

The win itself was huge for Danny Röhl's outfit as they closed the gap on those above them, and Ugbo believes that he can get more to help the cause given the players around him on the pitch.

“I’m really relieved,” he told The Star after his double. “As a striker you’re always looking to get that first goal, and I’ve been coming so close in previous games - so I’m happy to get that for myself, and of course for the team after their faith in me.

“Having creative players on the pitch is a big thing for me because I’m in the final third a lot, so all I really need is chances. The players around me, I couldn’t ask for much better… I’d heard about the Kop, I’ve played here before, but it was a really nice feeling to get a goal in front of it.”

Many had feared the worst after a heavy defeat to Huddersfield Town, but Ugbo says they worked hard to put that to the backs of their minds - adding that he's enjoyed the expectations from the manager.

He said, “It was about moving on, we couldn’t really think too much about the previous game. Obviously we had to work on a lot of things to bounce back from it, but against Birmingham we did everything that we could to show that that’s not really the way we’re trying to go for the rest of the season.