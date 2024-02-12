Watch more of our videos on Shots!

James Beadle, Marvin Johnson and Iké Ugbo were all named in the Championship Team of the Week after helping the Owls pick up a vital 2-0 win over Birmingham City over the weekend, a result that saw them cut the deficit on 21st-placed Huddersfield Town to just five points.

For Johnson - who was back after injury - and Ugbo there was twice the accolades from the EFL after they were also named in the EFL Team of the Week that takes into account all three divisions below the Premier League – the latter scored both goals while the former set up the second.

Here’s what the EFL website had to say about the pair:

Iké Ugbo – 8.62 WhoScored rating

Wednesday ended a three-game winless run to boost their survival chances as they beat Birmingham 2-0 on Friday night, with Ugbo key. Indeed, the 25-year-old scored both goals in the home victory, netting with two of five shots, while he also won three aerial duels to return a WhoScored.com rating of 8.62.

Marvin Johnson - 8.67 WhoScored rating

Remaining at Hillsborough, Marvin Johnson was the star player in Wednesday's win over Birmingham having earned a WhoScored.com rating of 8.67. Johnson provided the assist for Ukbo's second goal in Friday's victory, that coming from one of two key passes, while seven tackles and three clearances saw the 33-year-old play his part in a clean-sheet attaining display.