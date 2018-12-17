Sam Hutchinson helps Sheffield Wednesday’s Under-23s return to winning ways

Sheffield Wednesday's Under-23s battled back from a goal down to beat Hull City at Middlewood Road.

The Owls, featuring senior players Joe Wildsmith, Sam Hutchinson and George Boyd, trailed in the seventh minute after a spectacular strike from Brandon Fleming.

But Neil Thompson's men hit back, with Connor O'Grady firing home after Hull goalkeeper George Long could only parry Boyd's low shot on the turn.

Hutchinson, who has hardly figured at first-team level this campaign, making just four appearances, delivered a classy, assured display at centre-half. He barely put a foot wrong before he was subbed off at half-time. It was Hutchinson’s first outing in two months.

Midfielder Liam Shaw, Hutchinson's replacement, was the architect of the hosts 51st minute winner. He was brought down in the penalty area by Josh Thacker after latching on to Ben Hughes' clever flick. The referee showed no hesitation in pointing to the spot and Boyd made no mistake from 12 yards, rifling home his second spot-kick in a week.

Boyd, frozen out by Wednesday chief Jos Luhukay, hit the post as Wednesday bossed the second period for long periods.

It was not trialist Omar Damba's day in front of goal as the speedy striker had three goals ruled out for offside.

Substitute Preslav Borukov also blazed over late on but the Owls held on to end their six-match winless streak.

Thompson told The Star: "It was a game of two halves. I think in the first half we looked a bit nervous and didn't play forward enough.

"We turned away from getting people in between the lines and we created our own problems at times. We didn't play at the tempo I wanted us to play at.

"We played a lot freer and created a lot of chances in the second half. We played on the front foot. Joe [Wildsmith] was redundant and hardly had anything to do. We could have had a lot more goals."

Wednesday: Wildsmith; Hughes, Hutchinson (Shaw HT), O’Grady, West; Kirby, Grant, Lee (Hunt 61); Stobbs, Boyd, Damba (Borukov 83). Substitutes: Wallis, Preston.