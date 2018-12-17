Sheffield Wednesday chairman Dejphon Chansiri holds crisis talks with Owls squad

Sheffield Wednesday owner Dejphon Chansiri held crisis talks with the Owls squad at the club's training ground today, The Star understands.

Chansiri, back in the UK after several weeks in his homeland of Thailand, had a frank discussion with Wednesday's players, addressing them about a number of issues in a 90 minute meeting.

It is believed tensions ran high during the inquest as Chansiri sought to discover what is going wrong.

Wednesday have fallen from sixth to 18th in the Championship after recording just one victory from their last 10 outings.

Disillusioned Owls supporters have called on Chansiri to sack under-fire manager Jos Luhukay. Sections of the Wednesday fan-base have chanted for Luhukay to be axed in the last three fixtures against Blackburn Rovers, Rotherham United and Swansea City.

Sources say Steve Bruce has been sounded out via a third party should Chansiri decide to call time on Luhukay's tenure. Bruce is looking to get back into management, having been relieved of his duties by Aston Villa last October.

As for Chansiri, he was due to host a fans' forum at the city's Octagon Centre this Thursday but the event was cancelled on safety grounds. More than 1,000 Owls supporters were set to attend the forum.

However, the University of Sheffield cancelled the booking, fearing trouble could erupt with unhappy fans demanding answers to the Owls' fall from grace in the league this season.

Club officials are searching for a new venue to host the forum and considering putting the event back 24 hours to Friday night.