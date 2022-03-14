Saido Berahino reveals goal target in Sheffield Wednesday's promotion push

Berahino netted a hat-trick in Saturday’s 6-0 win over Cambridge to reach seven goals in all competitions this term, including four in his last two games.

The former England youth international, who has since captained the national team of Burundi, has started the Owls’ last two matches, having found himself in and out of the team since moving from Belgian top-flight side Zulte Waregem last summer.

In-form Sheffield Wednesday striker Saido Berahino wants to help the Owls' promotion push by taking his goalscoring tally into double figures before the season ends.

He said: “As a striker you want to score as many goals as possible, I have got a target by the end of the season to at least get double figures.

"If somebody asked me if I could get that in December I would have looked at myself and said I’m not getting enough game-time, it’s difficult.

"But now obviously the door’s open and I need to just carry on doing what I’m doing.”

Berahino, now 28, has also grabbed four assists this season but appeared to be in agreement with the general consensus around S6 that the best is yet to come from him in a Wednesday shirt.

Owls boss Darren Moore revealed the former West Brom hotshot needed time to build up his strength and power once again to help cope with the physical demands of English football after two years abroad.

Berahino said he was also still working on improving his match fitness after completing a full 90 minutes on just three occasions this term.

The majority of his league appearances have come from the bench.

“I haven’t played a lot of games so you can always see in the second half I struggle to get going,” Berahino admitted.

"I always start well in the first half then in the second half I start feeling a bit fatigued.

"More games under my belt will get me sharper and sharper, that’s all that’s missing. Me and the gaffer understand each other really well and he knows that.”

Moore and Berahino previously worked together at the Hawthorns, where the striker began his career and the Wednesday chief worked in the club’s youth set-up.