The Burundi international, who spent months watching on from the sidelines before bursting back on to the scene in the last few weeks, belted three goals and could have had more in a classy display of finishing.

Moore and Berahino worked together at West Brom several years ago and the Owls boss touched on the hard work that has gone into an impressive comeback.

Sheffield Wednesday hat-trick hero took the matchball from their six-nil win over Cambridge United.

“There’s been extra work in terms of his physicality,” Moore explained. “We’ve added gym sessions into his work to build up his strength and power.

“The league he’d been in, the intensity wasn't like here, so he’s had to get up to speed. He’s been fit but physically he wasn’t at the strength I’d known him to be.

“We put him on a programme and he’s been with our strength and conditioning coaches and credit to him. He’s done the extra work, the extra finishing sessions, when the boys have been going home he’s come out and had to do extra work.

“I’m seeing things with him from when we worked together previously. It’s good to see that coming back.

“He’s not the finished article but he’s coming back and days like today will have done him the world of good. I’m pleased for him because it justifies the work.”

Moore went further to explain the team performance itself was one that had been born out of hard work on the training ground.

Wednesday played with a swagger and with patterns of play practised in a rare free week at Middlewood Road, he said.

“When we get a week to work we can get some good, detailed sessions into them,” he continued.

“All our sessions have a purpose and we saw those patterns of play come off. The players have to listen, understand and execute and they did that today.

“I was pleased with the clean sheet, I was pleased with Bailey’ save at the end, which prove his concentration levels were spot on. It’s things like that that please us.