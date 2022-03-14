The 25-year-old, who is closing in on the club’s clean sheet record for a single season, has been included in Ian Baraclough’s Northern Ireland squad for the friendlies against Luxembourg and Hungary, which take place on March 25 and 29 respectively.

That means he will miss the clash against Cheltenham Town at Hillsborough on Saturday, March 26.

Bailey Peacock-Farrell in action for Sheffield Wednesday.

Peacock-Farrell will return ahead of the game against AFC Wimbledon one week later and barring injuries or suspension should be available to Owls boss Darren Moore until the end of the season, with no further international fixtures scheduled between now and then.

The former Leeds United stopper is on a season-long loan from Premier League side Burnley and qualifies to represent Northern Ireland, for whom he has made 29 appearances, through his granddad from Enniskillen in County Fermanagh.

He has kept 15 clean sheets in all competitions for Sheffield Wednesday this season, including 13 in League One.

The club’s record number of stop-outs in a single campaign currently stands at 17 with 10 games left to play.

Joe Wildsmith, the Owls’ other first-team goalkeeper, has deputised in Peacock-Farrell’s absence this term and has kept one clean sheet in three league appearances.