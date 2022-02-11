The Owls and the Millers will lock horns for the second time this season when they go up against each other at Hillsborough on Sunday afternoon, with Darren Moore looking to do the double over his friend following the 2-0 win earlier in the season.

But while derbies can often be nervy affairs, Warne says that it’s a game that he personally looks forward to.

Speaking before the game, Warne said, "I try not to build it up too much… It's a difficult one because I enjoy the game in a weird way. I don't enjoy many games, do I, but I do like this one.

"I do understand the importance of it and that some families have fans in different camps.

"As a player, these are the games that you want to play in, so I don't really have to rev the lads up a great deal for this… I did last time because there was no crowd in.

"The crowds normally look after the derbies for you and you don't need to say a lot."

Paul Warne is looking forward to facing Sheffield Wednesday. (Bruce Rollinson)

He also went on to say, "Both teams go into it in really good form… They've won five out of six I think and have had four clean sheets on the spin, similar to us.

"They have one of the best home records in the league and real belief, with a good manager and great players.

"It would be great if we went there and picked something up, because I know how much it means to everyone, but two days after that I'll be talking about the Wigan game, and then the next, so it isn't a 'cup final' for us, but it is one that we want to use to prove to people how good our players are."