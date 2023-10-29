Danny Röhl praises Sheffield Wednesday ‘weapon’ after sparkling Hillsborough showing

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Anthony Musaba was a standout performer for Sheffield Wednesday as they beat Rotherham United, and his manager was delighted.

The young Dutchman has caused plenty of problems out wide for the Owls since Röhl came on board, and on Sunday afternoon he was involved in both of Michael Smith’s goals as Wednesday finally got a win under their belt in the Championship.

Musaba’s showing has earned rave reviews from supporters, and his gaffer explained that it was as a result of the work that they’ve been doing with him in training.

Speaking to the media after the game, the German explained, "He’s very fast, he’s good one on one, and we spoke with him about building up his self-confidence. We showed him a lot of video, and now we see that he can be a weapon.

“We have a weapon in front with his pace, he can attack the gaps and this is what we need from our players in the future so we can always play on the front foot and create chances."

Statistically Musaba was the most effective player on the field going forward, completing more successful dribbles than any other player (4) as well as being joint top in terms of key passes (3), shots (4) and shots on target (4).