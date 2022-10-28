The Owls play host to Burton this weekend in their second home game of the week, and will be eager to get back to winning ways after back-to-back 1-1 draws with Lincoln City and Bristol Rovers.

But Darren Moore and his side are going up against a Brewers side that appear to have found their feet a little, and their manager says that they can be confident as they make the trip to Hillsborough.

He is, however, wary of the quality that they possess, saying that his team need to remain ‘switched on’ for the entirety of the tie. Especially with Barry Bannan on the field.

Speaking ahead of the game, Maamria said, “We will learn from Bolton and be better for it… We have to go to Sheffield Wednesday now and be brave again and impose our game on them.

“We are in the bottom four because we had a really poor start to the season, but anyone watching us now can see we are team that is going places. We can go to places like Bolton and Sheffield Wednesday and be confident.

“Sheffield Wednesday are one of the best three teams in the league and in Barry Bannan have probably the best player. They have real threats, and we have to be on it all the time. But they have weaknesses as well and we will have a game plan to exploit that.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dino Maamria, assistant manager of Burton Albion, knows the threat of Sheffield Wednesday. (Photo by Nathan Stirk/Getty Images)

“I watched them against Bristol Rovers myself just to feel the atmosphere and one thing I noticed was that they can be not on their game one minute and then the next create something because of the quality they have, so you have to be switched on throughout the game.”