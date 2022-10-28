Key duo likely to miss out as Sheffield Wednesday’s host Burton Albion

The Brewers were unlucky to miss out on a point earlier this week as they were beaten 2-1 by Bolton Wanderers thanks to a 98th-minute winner, but will be hoping for a better result when they make the trip to Hillsborough.

Unfortunately for Dino Maamria, though, it would appear that they could be without their captain, John Brayford, as well as Tyler Onyango – both of whom picked up injuries in Bolton.

Speaking to the media as they prepare for their trip to S6, the Burton boss said, “It’s a slight injury for John but he’s very doubtful and it’s more likely to be next week… Tyler’s is suffering with his big toe after being trod on and we will find out more tomorrow.”

Darren Moore’s Owls are building up a bit of an unbeaten run as they try to keep within touching distance of the automatic places in League One, however were handed two setbacks with consecutive 1-1 draws against Lincoln City and Bristol Rovers over the last week.

Burton have endured a difficult start to their campaign this season, something that led to the departure of Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink, but have steadied the ship of late with just one defeat in their last four matches. A win could see them leapfrog a couple of teams at the foot of the table.

Moore will be without a few players of his own as the likes of Akin Famewo, Dennis Adeniran, Reece James and Ben Heneghan miss out due to injury, while Michael Ihiekwe’s suspended.

