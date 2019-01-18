Rival boss backs Steve Bruce to revive Sheffield Wednesday’s fortunes

Wigan Athletic boss Paul Cook has tipped incoming Sheffield Wednesday manager Steve Bruce to bring the good times back to Hillsborough.

Bruce, who will officially take charge of the Owls on February 1, has won promotion to the Premier League four times as a manager.

And former Chesterfield boss Cook, whose Latics team visit S6 tomorrow, claims Bruce will be a big success at Wednesday - as long as he is given the time to put his own stamp on the Championship club.

Cook said: "Sheffield Wednesday are an outstanding football club with a fanbase that craves and deserves success - and they will get success.

"Steve's gone in there and, like every manager, will need time to put his imprint on the club.

"But Sheffield Wednesday have always been one of those clubs you hope goes on and gets success, because their fans certainly deserve it.

"I was lucky enough to live close by when I was at Chesterfield, and the continued undying love from the fans for their club is great to see.

"I've always had a soft spot for Sheffield Wednesday, and I can see good things for them under Steve."

Buoyed after their 3-0 triumph over Aston Villa last weekend, Wigan will take on the Owls looking to secure their first away win since August.

The Lancashire are sweating over the fitness of midfielder Darron Gibson (thigh) but forward Nick Powell (calf) remains on the sidelines.

James Vaughan, Nathan Byrne and Callum McManaman are pushing for recalls.

