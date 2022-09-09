‘Baffling’ – Sheffield Wednesday star expresses regret for out-of-pocket fans

It was confirmed on Friday morning that all matches across the Premier League and English Football League will no longer take place out of respect for Queen Elizabeth II following her passing at the age of 96. With the Owls no long taking on Plymouth Argyle on Saturday.

The decision has not gone down well with many in the football fraternity – several of whom had wished to show their respects as part of a group this weekend – and Wednesday’s key man took to his own Twitter page after the news was announced by simply saying, “Baffling”.

Windass went on to explain why he felt that calling off the games was the wrong call, specifically discussing the financial implications on fans that had bookings that they will no longer be able to use.

He said on social media, “Thousands and thousands of people are now out-of-pocket because of non-refundable tickets and hotel bookings, and many other things. The country is already on its knees.

“I respect the queen… Very much so, I don’t respect forcing people to sit at home and be sad and lose out on hard earned money. But that’s just my opinion.”

Wednesday were on their way to Plymouth when the news of the postponement was confirmed, and they’ll be hoping that they can get back to work next week for their Tuesday night game against Morecambe.