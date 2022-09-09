Club statement suggests when Sheffield Wednesday will return to action

All football in the Premier League and English Football League this weekend has been postponed following the death of Queen Elizabeth II, but there have also been question marks regarding the other games within the 10-day mourning period that is now underway.

Wednesday confirmed on Friday that their fixture against Plymouth Argyle would not be taking place, and that ‘details regarding rearranged games will be announced in due course’ – however the Shrimps look to have gone one better.

A statement on their official website read, “Following the death of Her Majesty, The Queen Elizabeth II, the EFL has determined that all EFL fixtures from 9-11 September will be postponed as a mark of respect by the National Sport… EFL fixtures will then recommence on Tuesday 13 September 2022.

“The decision is aligned with the approach that the Premier League and FA will take with their competitions and follows earlier discussions with Government and fellow sports organisations.”

If, as explained, football does return on Tuesday then it means the Owls will take on the Shrimps as they look to get back to winning ways, though there are still questions over what happens should the Queen’s funeral fall on a weekday.

Wednesday face Morecambe in midweek before playing host to Ipswich Town next Saturday, and Darren Moore will be itching to get back to winning ways as soon as possible following the defeat to Barnsley last time out.