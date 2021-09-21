Former Owl secures surprise new club - leaving just one Sheffield Wednesday departee clubless

Harris’ move to Kharkiv was confirmed last night, making him the first English player to sign for a Ukrainian club, and he could well make his debut this evening when they host FC Desna Chernihiv.

The 28-year-old, who was one of the several departing players from Hillsborough over the summer, said of his move, “I’ve already done a couple of training sessions, and in addition, I saw the city and the infrastructure of Metalist - everything is very beautiful. I’m impressed by what is happening here.

“I also met with the management of the club – and their vision coincides with mine. I understand that this is a big club, a cool project, and it is very pleasant for me to be a part of it.

“I learned that I could become the first Englishman in the history of Ukrainian football. This imposes a double responsibility on me, so I look forward to my debut even more, to take a step forward with the club and write history.”

The other players who left Hillsborough included Joost van Aken (Zulte Waragem), Elias Kachunga (Bolton Wanderers), Tom Lees (Huddersfield Town), Matt Penney (Ipswich Town), Moses Odubajo (Queens Park Rangers), Joey Pelupessy (Giresunspor), Adam Reach (West Bromwich Albion) and Jordan Rhodes (Huddersfield Town), while Westwood is yet to make a decision on his future as of yet.