Sheffield Wednesday will not be at full strength when they face Cardiff City, with Danny Röhl giving an injury update on the likes of Josh Windass and Callum Paterson.

The Owls are back in action on Saturday as they take on Cardiff City in their latest Championship outing, and Röhl will be eager to keep up the momentum that has been built at home on the back of two wins on the bounce.

Wednesday have suffered quite a few injuries of late, though, and there was both good and bad news from their German manager in his press conference on Thursday, with the Owls boss giving updates on Paterson, Windass, Bambo Diaby, Michael Smith and also John Buckley - who it appears will be out for some time.

Here's what he had to say on each of them:

Callum Paterson

“He’s back in training, he’s fine. I was very happy when I got the result from his scan and everything was fine - this was a good thing.

“This time of year it’s good to have a lot of players available… He’s a guy who can run, fight, sprint and cross very well - I’m very happy to have players available, and it’s good to have him back.”

Bambo Diaby

“Bambo is also back in training, which is also a good signal. It’s fantastic, he’s a fighter who always has good recovery and does all the things we need. So yeah, he’s also back.

Josh Windass and Michael Smith

With Josh and Michael it’s still a case of looking day-to-day, looking over 24 or 48 hours. We have to think and I’ll decide on Saturday, but I’m also looking forward because we don’t have much time for recovery during the next two weeks… They’re both on the pitch, which is a good sign, but we have to look how things are for the weekend.

John Buckley

