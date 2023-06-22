Sheffield Wednesday’s 2023/24 season will get underway against former Premier League outfit, Southampton, on August 4th.

Wednesday are back in the second tier after sealing promotion from League One via the play-offs last season, and will have a tough start to the campaign against the Saints as they kick off the division on the first Friday of the month.

Their first away game will see them visit Hull City the following week.

On Boxing Day they will be away at Coventry City, before facing Hull for the second time on New Years Day as 2024 gets underway.

In terms of the big Yorkshire derby against Leeds United, the game at Elland Road will take place on September 2nd, with the Hillsborough tie happening on March 9th.

Wednesday’s campaign will end with an away trip to Sunderland on May 4th.

Here’s the full fixture list for 2023/24:

August

v Southampton (H) - 4th

v Hull (A) - 12th

v Preston (H) - 19th

v Cardiff (A) - 26th

September

v Leeds (A) - 2nd

v Ipswich (H) - 16th

v Middlesbrough (H) - 19th

v Swansea (A) - 23rd

v Sunderland (H) - 30th

October

v West Brom (A) - 3rd

v Huddersfield (H) - 7th

v Watford (A) - 21st

v Plymouth (A) - 25th

v Rotherham (H) - 28th

November

v Bristol City (A) - 4th

v Millwall (H) - 11th

v Birmingham (A) - 25th

v Leicester (H) - 29th

December

v Blackburn (H) - 2nd

v Stoke (A) - 9th

v Norwich (A) - 13th

v QPR (H) - 16th

v Cardiff (H) - 23rd

v Coventry (A) - 26th

v Preston (A) - 29th

January

v Hull (H) - 1st

v Southampton (A) - 13th

v Coventry (H) - 20th

v Watford (H) - 27th

February

v Huddersfield (A) - 3rd

v Birmingham (H) - 10th

v Leicester (A) - 13th

v Millwall (A) - 17th

v Bristol City (H) - 24th

March

v Rotherham (A) - 2nd

v Plymouth (H) - 6th

v Leeds (H) - 9th

v Ipswich (A) - 16th

v Swansea (H) - 29th

April

v Middlesbrough (A) - 1st

v QPR (A) - 6th

v Norwich (H) - 9th

v Stoke (H) - 13th

v Blackburn (A) - 20th

v West Brom (H) - 27th

May