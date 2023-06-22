News you can trust since 1887
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Inflation rate ‘stuck’ at 8.7% new ONS figures show
Father of two goes missing swimming English Channel
Titanic missing sub: US Coast Guard widens search as noises continue
Two injured and one arrested after stabbing at London hospital
Body found after police search river for missing woman
DJ confirms she will leave BBC Radio 1 after eight years

Sheffield Wednesday full Championship fixtures - including Leeds United and ex-Premier League visits

Sheffield Wednesday’s 2023/24 season will get underway against former Premier League outfit, Southampton, on August 4th.

Joe Crann
By Joe Crann
Published 22nd Jun 2023, 09:03 BST
Updated 22nd Jun 2023, 09:19 BST

Wednesday are back in the second tier after sealing promotion from League One via the play-offs last season, and will have a tough start to the campaign against the Saints as they kick off the division on the first Friday of the month.

Their first away game will see them visit Hull City the following week.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

On Boxing Day they will be away at Coventry City, before facing Hull for the second time on New Years Day as 2024 gets underway.

Most Popular

In terms of the big Yorkshire derby against Leeds United, the game at Elland Road will take place on September 2nd, with the Hillsborough tie happening on March 9th.

Wednesday’s campaign will end with an away trip to Sunderland on May 4th.

Here’s the full fixture list for 2023/24:

August

v Southampton (H) - 4th

v Hull (A) - 12th

v Preston (H) - 19th

v Cardiff (A) - 26th

September

v Leeds (A) - 2nd

v Ipswich (H) - 16th

v Middlesbrough (H) - 19th

v Swansea (A) - 23rd

v Sunderland (H) - 30th

October

v West Brom (A) - 3rd

v Huddersfield (H) - 7th

v Watford (A) - 21st

v Plymouth (A) - 25th

v Rotherham (H) - 28th

November

v Bristol City (A) - 4th

v Millwall (H) - 11th

v Birmingham (A) - 25th

v Leicester (H) - 29th

December

v Blackburn (H) - 2nd

v Stoke (A) - 9th

v Norwich (A) - 13th

v QPR (H) - 16th

v Cardiff (H) - 23rd

v Coventry (A) - 26th

v Preston (A) - 29th

January

v Hull (H) - 1st

v Southampton (A) - 13th

v Coventry (H) - 20th

v Watford (H) - 27th

February

v Huddersfield (A) - 3rd

v Birmingham (H) - 10th

v Leicester (A) - 13th

v Millwall (A) - 17th

v Bristol City (H) - 24th

March

v Rotherham (A) - 2nd

v Plymouth (H) - 6th

v Leeds (H) - 9th

v Ipswich (A) - 16th

v Swansea (H) - 29th

April

v Middlesbrough (A) - 1st

v QPR (A) - 6th

v Norwich (H) - 9th

v Stoke (H) - 13th

v Blackburn (A) - 20th

v West Brom (H) - 27th

May

Sunderland (A) - 4th

Related topics:Premier LeagueSouthampton