News you can trust since 1887
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
DJ confirms she will leave BBC Radio 1 after eight years
Clive Myrie pulled from BBC News at Ten after Boris Johnson lying joke
Father of two goes missing swimming English Channel
Titanic missing sub: US Coast Guard widens search as noises continue
Two injured and one arrested after stabbing at London hospital
Body found after police search river for missing woman

Preston North End clarify weird kick off time for festive Sheffield Wednesday fixture

Preston North End have clarified an error regarding their hosting of Sheffield Wednesday in December.

Joe Crann
By Joe Crann
Published 22nd Jun 2023, 11:45 BST

Fans were confused this morning as the Owls’ fixtures were released for the 2023/24 campaign in the Championship, with Wednesday facing Preston on Friday the 29th of December at 3pm - a very strange time for a midweek fixture to take place.

Supporters questioned the likelihood of an afternoon kick off on a work day, with many of course unable to make the game due to that kick off time.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Replying to a fan that questioned the timing on Twitter, though, they explained that it had just been an errror.

Most Popular

Preston’s official account said, “his match will be a 7.45pm kick-off. We believe there was a central error with the fixture provider across all sites, which has now been rectified.”

It has also been changed on Wednesday’s website in their list of fixtures for the season ahead.

Related topics:Preston North End