Fans were confused this morning as the Owls’ fixtures were released for the 2023/24 campaign in the Championship, with Wednesday facing Preston on Friday the 29th of December at 3pm - a very strange time for a midweek fixture to take place.
Supporters questioned the likelihood of an afternoon kick off on a work day, with many of course unable to make the game due to that kick off time.
Replying to a fan that questioned the timing on Twitter, though, they explained that it had just been an errror.
Preston’s official account said, “his match will be a 7.45pm kick-off. We believe there was a central error with the fixture provider across all sites, which has now been rectified.”
It has also been changed on Wednesday’s website in their list of fixtures for the season ahead.