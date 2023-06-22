Preston North End have clarified an error regarding their hosting of Sheffield Wednesday in December.

Fans were confused this morning as the Owls’ fixtures were released for the 2023/24 campaign in the Championship, with Wednesday facing Preston on Friday the 29th of December at 3pm - a very strange time for a midweek fixture to take place.

Supporters questioned the likelihood of an afternoon kick off on a work day, with many of course unable to make the game due to that kick off time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Replying to a fan that questioned the timing on Twitter, though, they explained that it had just been an errror.

Preston’s official account said, “his match will be a 7.45pm kick-off. We believe there was a central error with the fixture provider across all sites, which has now been rectified.”