He may not have been able to attend whilst on tour, but Def Leppard’s Rick Savage was certainly watching as Sheffield Wednesday secured promotion.

The 62-year-old has never made a secret of his love for the Owls, and has at times even been seen performing with a Wednesday guitar over the years - however the band’s lead singer, Joe Elliott, has his allegiances over in the other side of the city with Sheffield United.

In a season that’s seen both sides promoted, though, the pair put their fan allegiances aside in Hungary recently, with Elliott toasting the Owls’ victory with a shot in Budapest after Josh Windass’ Wembley winner had booked their spot in next year’s Championship.“

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“To say that he’s elated would be an understatement,” said the Rock and Roll Hall and Fame frontman, before the band’s guitarist says, ‘We’re all Wednesday aren’t we?’ to the camera.

Watch it below from around 0:15 in.

Savage went on to add, “Here’s to two promotions for both Sheffield clubs this season… Not very often done.”

Interestingly, despite his Wednesday fandom, the musician did spend a bit of time at United as a youngster as he pursued a football career, however ended up turning to music - and ultimately did pretty well out of it!