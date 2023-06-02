News you can trust since 1887
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Police provide update on deaths of boy (17) and girl (12) at beach
Alison Hammond breaks down in tears on This Morning
Bournemouth beach deaths: Boat impounded by police
Police investigation launched after man and woman found dead in shed
Body of 15-year-old found in lake after massive police search
Girl, 12 & boy, 17 die following major incident at beach

Sheffield Wednesday make decisions over player futures with statement imminent

Big decisions have been made at Sheffield Wednesday with regard to several players approaching the end of their contracts.

By Alex Miller
Published 2nd Jun 2023, 11:59 BST

As per EFL rules, the Owls have until today to inform said players of their deals and The Star understands those conversations are well underway.

A statement is expected in the coming days - at the very least - with regard to which players are to be offered new deals at S6, which have triggered extension clauses and which are to be released by the club.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Expected to be included on the list one way or another are the likes of Josh Windass, George Byers, Lee Gregory, Callum Paterson, Marvin Johnson, Dominic Iorfa, Jaden Brown, Jack Hunt, David Stockdale, Fisayo Dele-Bashiru and Dennis Adeniran.

It has already been confirmed that senior men Barry Bannan and Liam Palmer have triggered extension clauses in their deal and will remain at S6 next season.