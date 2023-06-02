Sheffield Wednesday make decisions over player futures with statement imminent

Big decisions have been made at Sheffield Wednesday with regard to several players approaching the end of their contracts.

As per EFL rules, the Owls have until today to inform said players of their deals and The Star understands those conversations are well underway.

A statement is expected in the coming days - at the very least - with regard to which players are to be offered new deals at S6, which have triggered extension clauses and which are to be released by the club.

Expected to be included on the list one way or another are the likes of Josh Windass, George Byers, Lee Gregory, Callum Paterson, Marvin Johnson, Dominic Iorfa, Jaden Brown, Jack Hunt, David Stockdale, Fisayo Dele-Bashiru and Dennis Adeniran.