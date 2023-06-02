Sheffield Wednesday make decisions over player futures with statement imminent

As per EFL rules, the Owls have until today to inform said players of their deals and The Star understands those conversations are well underway.
A statement is expected in the coming days - at the very least - with regard to which players are to be offered new deals at S6, which have triggered extension clauses and which are to be released by the club.
Expected to be included on the list one way or another are the likes of Josh Windass, George Byers, Lee Gregory, Callum Paterson, Marvin Johnson, Dominic Iorfa, Jaden Brown, Jack Hunt, David Stockdale, Fisayo Dele-Bashiru and Dennis Adeniran.
It has already been confirmed that senior men Barry Bannan and Liam Palmer have triggered extension clauses in their deal and will remain at S6 next season.