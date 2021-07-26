Reported Sheffield Wednesday and Derby County target courted by his former club…

Odimayo, who is reportedly a potential target for the Owls as well as teams like Derby County is currently a free agent following his exit from Swindon Town over the summer, but his old manager has admitted that he’d love to have him back.

The 21-year-old centre back played 30 League One games for Swindon as they were ultimately relegated in 2020/21, and gave a good account of himself despite the disappointing end result of the campaign.

Now though, on the back of Portsmouth deciding not to sign him following a trial period, Ben Garner – the Swindon manager – has admitted that they’d be more than happy to have him back with them in League Two.

As quoted by the Swindon Advertiser, Garner said, “I’ve had a conversation with Akin where I’ve explained where I see him in a football sense.

“He had a good chat about things he wanted to talk about, and it’s now a case of whether he wants to stay or not. We’d love to have him back, but it’s a decision that he has to make.

“I absolutely see him as a first-team player for us. He did well in League One last season. I think he’s got really good potential – we think he’s very coachable. Scott Marshall worked with him at Reading and knows him well.”

