The one last hurdle standing in the way of Julian Börner's Sheffield Wednesday exit

As reported last week, an agreement has finally been reached between the two clubs after a stand-off of several weeks in which the German side believed they had the right to sign him for nothing due to the Owls’ failure to pay players in full earlier this year.

But with all three parties keen on brokering a deal, an agreement was reached and Börner will make the move for what has been described a small six-figure fee.

They will have to be a little more patient though, with the defender set to face a period of quarantine isolation in line with German coronavirus travel rules before he can undertake a medical with Hannover and both sides can go about signing off the necessary transfer paperwork.

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Outgoing Sheffield Wednesday defender Julian Borner.

Quite how long the quarantine period will last is not known – reports in the German media suggest it could be anywhere between five and 10 days depending on how his arrangements have been made.

The process from there should be a formality, with agreements also already in place between Hannover and the player himself.

Börner played 70 matches across his two seasons with Wednesday having been brought to the club on a free transfer from Arminia Bielefeld for a free transfer during the summer of 2019.