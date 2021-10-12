Future of long-serving Sheffield Wednesday man uncertain as contract dwindles down

The Star revealed last month that Scotland international Callum Paterson is one man they have entered into negotiations with over a new deal, while lifelong Owl Liam Palmer is also thought to be a player they would like to see extend his deal before it ends next summer.

In terms of senior players, the likes of Chey Dunkley, Massimo Luongo, Sam Hutchinson and Joe Wildsmith are also approaching the end of their deals.

And in conversation with The Star, back-up goalkeeper Wildsmith confirmed that his future is uncertain.

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 25-year-old former England youth international has impressed in back-to-back matches since Bailey Peacock-Farrell headed out on international duty but is expected to hand his spot back for this weekend’s trip to AFC Wimbledon.

He has seen his long-time friend Cameron Dawson head out on loan to Exeter City. Clubs interested in taking him on a temporary basis in the summer.

Asked about his future, Wildsmith said: “There have been no conversations as of yet, I’ve just been focusing on playing as many games as possible here.

“I’m sure there’ll be a conversation that happens probably before January or something, but until then I’m just focusing on what I’m doing here and then seeing what is wanted by the club or not.

Sheffield Wednesday goalkeeper Joe Wildsmith is coming to the end of his contract at Hillsborough.

“We’ll see what happens but nothing really has happened behind the scenes here.”

Pushed on whether he would like to extend his stay at the club he has been at since he was 13, Wildsmith said he’d welcome talks but admitted he was unsure whether circumstances would suit either party.

He explained: “If the opportunity came up and the circumstances were right for me, then that would be great. I’m a Sheffield lad and my family are up here and stuff like that.

“If it’s not right for me or if it’s not right for the club then that’s what it is.