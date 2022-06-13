Released Sheffield Wednesday midfielder turns down offers in Scotland to sign for new club

Liam Waldock was confirmed to be one of the youth players leaving the club well ahead of time back in March, when Wednesday manager Darren Moore made clear he felt it was right they head out on trial to find new employment before leaving the club at the end of their contracts – which arrive at the end of this month.

The 21-year-old, who made two cup appearances for the Owls, has signed for Northern Premier League side Gainsborough Trinity, where he spent a short period on loan last season.

He played 10 times for the Lincolnshire side and impressed, inspiring the club’s best period of a season that saw them finish in 16th place.

Liam Waldock made his Sheffield Wednesday debut in an EFL Cup defeat at Fulham in September 2020.

It is reported that the youngster had opportunities in full-time football both in England and north of the border, but has chosen to make a return to the semi-pro club.

“I'm delighted to sign for Gainsborough Trinity,” Waldock told gainsboroughtrinity.com. “I know Damo (Damon Parkinson) & Bish (Neal Bishop) really well, and I am excited to get started.

“They made me feel really important, that I was one of their main targets, so now I can't wait to get back in front of the fans again, as I really enjoyed it here last season.

“I will be looking to add goals and become even more of a box to box midfielder this season. I am very demanding of my team mates, I like to get the ball down and play & help the team to play. I want to help the team be very front foot forward - and really get the fans excited.”

Waldock was a part of one of Wednesday’s most successful academy sides in recent times, starring alongside the likes of Liam Shaw and Ciaran Brennan having been at the club since he was a child.