Released Sheffield Wednesday man set to join ex-Owl in Championship switch after Middlesbrough interest

Massimo Luongo, who suffered huge injury problems throughout his three-year stint with the club but earned rave reviews for his performances last season, looks ready to join Reading according to reports in the national media.

It had been reported that Luongo, a 43-cap Australia international, had spent time on trial with the Royals earlier this summer but was perusing his options amid interest from elsewhere in the Championship and League One.

The latest report suggests the likes of Middlesbrough, Swansea City and Huddersfield Town were all keen to secure the signing of Luongo, whose family home is understood to be based down south.

Across his three campaigns with the Owls he was able to make only 63 league appearances. He was one of a handful of high-profile Wednesday players to be released as Darren Moore set about a second Hillsborough squad transition in as many summers.

His Owls departure was shrouded in mystery after Luongo quickly followed the club’s statement confirming his departure with a cryptic message suggesting he had not turned down a new contract to stay at the club.

Should his Reading signing be confirmed as per the report, Luongo will be reunited with his former Owls teammate Sam Hutchinson down in Berkshire after the former Wednesday vice-captain signed on there in July after his S6 departure.