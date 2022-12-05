Reece James’ Sheffield Wednesday admission after Owls miss chance to go top

It was an attritional affair at Pride Park as Paul Warne and Darren Moore went toe-to-toe, however it felt from early on that it was a game that could well end up with the spoils shared between the two.

Wednesday are now unbeaten in eight games with the Rams are unbeaten in six, and Reece James thinks that it was important that he and his teammates got something out of the game.

"They’re a good team,” he told the media. “And obviously we know with their new management it was going to be difficult for a lot of teams to come here and get a result… The main thing was, we stood up to the test and we made it difficult for them.

"Maybe we could have taken one or two chances that came but we’ve just got to look at it like it’s a good point and it’s a point in the right direction.”

James also touched on the missed opportunity to go top, but is looking forward to the chance to put that right next weekend away at Exeter City.

"I think we all had our eye on that,” he admitted. “That’s possibly why thing were maybe a bit sloppy. But we’ve got to look at it, regroup and go again at Exeter. Like I say, the chance will come again."

Sheffield Wednesday's Reece James (left) and Derby County's James Collins battle for the ball. (Barrington Coombs/PA Wire)

Wednesday face Exeter at 3pm on Saturday afternoon.