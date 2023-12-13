Sheffield Wednesday's three-game unbeaten run came to an abrupt end as Norwich City beat them 3-1 with an assertive performance at Carrow Road.

The Owls had their moments in the first half and responded excellently to Borja Sainz's first half opener but it was the home side that had the better of the chances. Bailey Cadamarteri's second senior goal was just reward for a purple patch of Owls pressure, before goals from Ashley Barnes and Jonathan Rowe took the points.

Barnes' match-turning effort came early in the second half and shortly after Danny Rohl had enacted a a system change for the second game in a row. Josh Windass and Michael Smith were not in the matchday squad.

Wednesday will hope to have them back available as they dust themselves down to go at a fellow resurgent relegation candidate in Queens Park Rangers at Hillsborough this weekend.

Here are our ratings from Carrow Road

1 . Cameron Dawson - 5 Collected a save at his feet calmly enough at the death of the first half. Norwich's third was one he certainly won't want to see again - in truth it was a bit of a mess. Photo Sales

2 . Liam Palmer - 5 Making his 350th start for the Owls - what an achievement that is, by the way. Slow to a couple but joined the attack well on a few occasions. Yellow carded before half-time. Just looked a little short on engine. Photo Sales

3 . Bambo Diaby - 6 Continued his run of starting every game under Danny Rohl and was a threat at the top end, bouncing folk about at set pieces. Seemed to have picked up an injury by the time the hour came around. Won more headers than anyone else on the field but things just felt a little shaky back there. Photo Sales