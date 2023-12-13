News you can trust since 1887
'Made a mess of it' 'In a muddle' Sheffield Wednesday player ratings in defeat at Norwich City

Sheffield Wednesday's three-game unbeaten run came to an abrupt end as Norwich City beat them 3-1 with an assertive performance at Carrow Road.

By Alex Miller
Published 13th Dec 2023, 21:48 GMT
Updated 13th Dec 2023, 23:02 GMT

The Owls had their moments in the first half and responded excellently to Borja Sainz's first half opener but it was the home side that had the better of the chances. Bailey Cadamarteri's second senior goal was just reward for a purple patch of Owls pressure, before goals from Ashley Barnes and Jonathan Rowe took the points.

Barnes' match-turning effort came early in the second half and shortly after Danny Rohl had enacted a a system change for the second game in a row. Josh Windass and Michael Smith were not in the matchday squad.

Wednesday will hope to have them back available as they dust themselves down to go at a fellow resurgent relegation candidate in Queens Park Rangers at Hillsborough this weekend.

Here are our ratings from Carrow Road

Collected a save at his feet calmly enough at the death of the first half. Norwich's third was one he certainly won't want to see again - in truth it was a bit of a mess.

1. Cameron Dawson - 5

Making his 350th start for the Owls - what an achievement that is, by the way. Slow to a couple but joined the attack well on a few occasions. Yellow carded before half-time. Just looked a little short on engine.

2. Liam Palmer - 5

Continued his run of starting every game under Danny Rohl and was a threat at the top end, bouncing folk about at set pieces. Seemed to have picked up an injury by the time the hour came around. Won more headers than anyone else on the field but things just felt a little shaky back there.

3. Bambo Diaby - 6

Seemed to be fouled when challenging for a cross to equalise in the 23rd minute. Got the flick-on for Cadamarteri's equaliser. Dealt with a few bits and bobs nicely enough and used the ball OK.

4. Michael Ihiekwe - 6

