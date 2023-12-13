'Made a mess of it' 'In a muddle' Sheffield Wednesday player ratings in defeat at Norwich City
Sheffield Wednesday's three-game unbeaten run came to an abrupt end as Norwich City beat them 3-1 with an assertive performance at Carrow Road.
The Owls had their moments in the first half and responded excellently to Borja Sainz's first half opener but it was the home side that had the better of the chances. Bailey Cadamarteri's second senior goal was just reward for a purple patch of Owls pressure, before goals from Ashley Barnes and Jonathan Rowe took the points.
Barnes' match-turning effort came early in the second half and shortly after Danny Rohl had enacted a a system change for the second game in a row. Josh Windass and Michael Smith were not in the matchday squad.
Wednesday will hope to have them back available as they dust themselves down to go at a fellow resurgent relegation candidate in Queens Park Rangers at Hillsborough this weekend.
Here are our ratings from Carrow Road