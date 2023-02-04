A defensive re-shuffle in the days leading into a crunch clash against the league leaders was a headache Sheffield Wednesday could have done without.

Such is the nature of this relentless squad, they coped with little fuss and collected a club record-equalling 17th clean sheet of the League One season, jumping into top spot at the expense of opposition Plymouth Argyle.

The re-jig was brought about by the absence of Akin Famewo, who is just back from a long stint out and hobbled out of the final minutes of last weekend’s FA Cup draw with Fleetwood Town.

Barry Bannan was substituted late, with Owls boss Darren Moore reporting no real concern over either.

Akin Famewo has become an important player for Sheffield Wednesday in a short time back to fitness with the club. Pic: Steve Ellis.

“There’s nothing the matter with Akin, it’s just fatigue,” he said. “He’s been out for five months, he’s come back and had three games and training. He just needed that recovery.

“He trained yesterday and all this week but there was just that little bit of soreness that he couldn’t shake so we thought it best to leave him out altogether.

“Aden came in and did well, we had to re-jig and shuffle it around.

“We started working with them early in the week. What a time to have to re-jig the backline with the magnitude of the game!

“Such is the calibre of players, they did so well. We worked on it all week and it’s down to the work they’ve done on the training ground to really solidify the performance and come out with another clean sheet.”

