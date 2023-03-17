News you can trust since 1887
Reason behind Michael Smith’s ‘Keith Lemon’ bandage detailed – playing for Sheffield Wednesday with broken bone

They breed them tough where Michael Smith comes from. And his rough-and-tumble efforts have gone far beyond his wrestling with defenders in recent weeks.

By Alex Miller
Published 17th Mar 2023, 06:00 GMT

The Wallsend battler has played with a bandaged wrist and hand for several matches now and revealed in conversation with The Star that he initially played on without treatment on what has since been confirmed as a broken finger.

“I’ve had a few Keith Lemon shouts!” Smith grinned in reference to the comic character played by Leigh Francis who is known for wearing a mysterious bandage on his wrist.

Ever-relaxed, Smith laughed off any hint of suggestion he might have cried off a single training session or match to aid a recovery.

Sheffield Wednesday striker Michael Smith Pic Steve Ellis
“It’s recovering alright,” he said with a smile when asked of his condition on Thursday, ahead of a Friday night battle with Bolton Wanderers.

“I’ve spoken to the doctor this morning and I’m going to have to wear the little cast I’ve had on for another week I think but it’s alright.”

Any lingering pain has done little to impact his performances on the pitch of late.

The target man has belted 13 goals across all competitions this season and has claimed five goal contributions in six League One matches.

“I can’t remember who it was against to be honest, but it got caught in someone’s shirt and bent the other way,” he said. “It was a sore one.

“I ended up playing on with it for another week but eventually went to the doctor and he said I should get it x-rayed because it had blown up like a balloon. Then the x-ray came back as broken.”

