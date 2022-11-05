The former Bristol City man was one of the standout performers for the Owls on Friday evening as they saw off Morecambe in the FA Cup with a 2-0 victory, and his performance in the heart of midfield drew praise from the man who selected him.

Speaking after Bakinson’s showing in the FA Cup on Friday, the Owls boss said, "He just gives us something different because he can play defensively and in attacking. He's got wonderful soft feet for a big man, and he's getting more and more understanding of what we require of him.

"He gives us a completely different dimension to last season because he's got that size and power but wonderful feet and good technical ability. He’s just going to get stronger and better.

And Moore seems to think that the sky is the limit for the 24-year-old midfield man – insisting that there’s a lot more to come.

"I'm really excited I brought him to the club… I think he can go all the way. The biggest thing is not realising how good he is and we'll get that out of him. He's hungry, he wants to learn and he's developing all the time."

Bakinson has played 13 games in all competitions so far for the Owls, and will no doubt be itching to get out there again at St. Mary’s on Wednesday evening when they make the trip to Soutampton in the Carabao Cup.

