Wednesday were pitted against The Dale in the second round of the competition after a 2-0 win over Sunderland in their opening fixture, and they’ll be favourites going into the tie against the League Two outfit from Greater Manchester.
It was confirmed on Monday that the game will take place on August 23rd at Hillsborough, kicking off at 7.30pm – and like the Sunderland game only the South Stand and lower North Stand will be open.
The encounter will see former Owls loan signing, Robbie Stockdale, return to S6, and the ex-defender admits that he’s looking forward to the encounter, as well as ‘pal’ Darren Moore.
He told the Rochdale’s official website, “It’s a good draw for us… They’re a really big club and there’s good people there. It’s one of my old clubs actually, I was very young when I went on loan there.
“They’re probably one of the big teams (in the draw), even though they’re in League One, they’re a huge football club with a big backing.
“Darren is a pal of mine and we know the staff pretty well, so we’re looking forward to it. But we’ve got some important league games before then anyway.”
Wednesday will be eager to make it through this round of fixtures in order to set up a potentially big game against Premier League opponents in the third round once all of the top-flight teams enter the draw.