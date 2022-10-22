Wednesday needed to pick up all three points in order to keep up the pace on Ipswich Town last night, as well as Plymouth Argyle who are kicking off at the usual 3pm time this afternoon.

They got off to a great start as Lee Gregory anticipated a mistake from keeper, Carl Rushworth, to score another early goal and set the pace for the game. He also hit the post before the first half came to a close.

But that chance and several others weren’t taken, and early in the second half they were made to pay as sloppy defending allowed Danny Mandroiu to level things up.

Both sides pushed for a winner, but in the end neither got one.

David Stockdale - 6

Had a tidy enough game between the sticks, making a couple of smart stops in the opening stanza and claiming the ball nicely. It looked like he may have been able to do better with the equaliser, but not a bad showing from him.

Liam Palmer - 6

Went from a right wingback to being a right back as the game went on. Got up and down his side well, but wasn’t as dominant as he has been in other matches this season. Will have wanted to contribute more.

Michael Ihiekwe - 6

Didn’t do too much wrong, but almost got caught on the ball a couple of times and he’ll feel like he could possibly have done more to prevent the equalising goal.

Ben Heneghan – 6

Was forced off with around 20 minutes to go with what could be a worrying injury. Will no doubt be frustrated with the equaliser after what was a somewhat hot and cold performance on the day. Fingers crossed his injury isn’t serious.

Mark McGuinness – 8

Looks more and more astute every time he plays for Wednesday… Calm and composed on the ball, but plays with a real bit of bite that makes him ideal for this Owls team. Really strong showing today.

Marvin Johnson - 6

Couldn’t really get going in what was a quiet game for him down the left side. Put in a couple of dangerous balls, but also wasn’t as effective as he can he getting forward.

Will Vaulks - 5

He’s been excellent of late, but the Owls midfielder really struggled to get into things against Lincoln. Seemed frustrated with a few of his own passes, and was ultimately replaced by Byers.

Barry Bannan - 7

Had a really strong first half, but couldn’t dictate matters in the second half as much as he’d have liked to. Seemed to be under a lot more pressure as the game went on, and also missed a big opportunity to make it 2-0 that probably would’ve put the game to bed.

Josh Windass – 6

Put himself about incredibly well and was a real thorn in the side of Lincoln, causing problems in various areas of the pitch. He’ll be frustrated by his finishing though, and to finish the game without taking at least one of his chances.

Michael Smith - 6

Plugged away and tried to make things happen, especially in the first half, but couldn’t really get anything to stick up top. Put himself about well though, and

Lee Gregory – 7

Took his goal really well, showing anticipation and composure to cut out the pass and finish to make it three goals in two games. Led the line well once more, and was a lick of paint away from getting another as well. Almost set up a Bannan goal with some great work.

George Byers – 6

Took Vaulks’ place just after half time. Showed some nice bits of spark as he continues his return from injury, but wasn’t able to help them pick up the goal they needed to win it.

Fisayo Dele-Bashiru – N/A

Came on in the 71st minute to try and turn the game for Wednesday. Replaced Heneghan.

Mallik Wilks – N/A