Sheffield Wednesday v Wrexham has officially been called off - here's why...

Sheffield Wednesday will not play a preseason friendly against Wrexham this weekend.

The Owls were due to take on the Red Dragons tomorrow afternoon at 1pm in Darren Moore’s penultimate friendly before the start of the season, but that game will now no longer take place.

A statement on Wednesday’s official website read, “The Owls’ behind closed doors friendly fixture against Wrexham has been cancelled… The game was scheduled to take place at Middlewood Road on Saturday but has been called off after a number of COVID-19 related absences in the Wrexham camp.