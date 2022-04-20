The Owls had to battle for their three points on Tuesday evening as they went up against Crewe Alexandra, with numerous chances going begging in the first half before Lee Gregory scored from the spot in the second half of the tie.

Wednesday’s 1-0 win sent them up to fourth in League One, and results elsewhere gave them hopes of pushing for automatic promotion in the final few games of the campaign.

Palmer, who retained his place in the XI against the Railwaymen, admits that Moore brings an air of calm to the side when they’re getting frustrated.

Speaking to The Star after the game, Palmer was full of praise for his boss, saying, “He’s a calming influence… Especially at times when, as the saying goes, you need to keep your head when everyone else loses theirs.

“You can get drawn into being frustrated at yourself or frustrated at others - but he recognises a need for calm.

“He’s not always calm, though, he knows when to put his foot down and have a word, and I think that he does that really well.

“He makes us realise that it’s not as bad as what the missed chances can make it feel - and we’ve ended up winning, so ultimately he sees the bigger picture as a manager. And that’s something that the players value.”