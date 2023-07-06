This is how one man's tweet blossomed in Sheffield Wednesday's first LGBTQ+ supporters group.

Sheffield Wednesday's first official LGBTQ+ supporters group has grown exponentially since it all started just a few weeks ago.

Since Chris Ledger organised a simple pre-match meet-up in April, the Rainbow Owls have gained more than 800 social media followers, nearly 100 members and have been officially recognised as members of the Football Supporters Association.

Chris told The Star: "The club haven't had anything like this in quite a while. There's only one gay bar here and there aren't many places for people to meet each other."

As a result, Chris took matters into his own hands, extending an open invite for other LGBTQ+ fans to come together before home games.

He said: "I tweeted before the home game against Exeter at the end of April, saying I will be meeting at The Pangolin at this time, on this date, and if you're interested in meeting up and chatting before the game then come down."

The meet-up was a success and the Rainbow Owls were founded on June 21, 2023. Since then, the club have attracted more and more members, including those in the LGBTQ+ community and allies.

Chris continued: "It's an opportunity for people to socialise with each other and raise issues with the game that often aren't talked about in Sheffield."

Four, high-profile ambassadors have also gotten involved in the Rainbow Owls, including musician Martyn Ware, Special Olympian Niall Guite, two-time Commonwealth Gold medalist Nick Matthew OBE, and Clive Betts MP.

Clive Betts MP is one of the Rainbow Owls' four famous ambassadors.

Mr Betts, who himself is an openly gay Owls fan, said: "I am really pleased and honoured to be asked to be an ambassador of Rainbow Owls.

"The fundamental objective of Rainbow Owls should be to promote the very clear belief that everyone irrespective of their age, sex, sexuality, race or religion has a right to support and enjoy watching their football team. Football is a game for everyone and everyone should be allowed to enjoy it.

"There is no room for discrimination or hatred in the beautiful game and wherever that does occur it is important that we, together, stand up and oppose it and fight for our beliefs of unity and tolerance."