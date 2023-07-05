Xisco Munoz has achieved his goal of returning to English football after securing a move to Sheffield Wednesday.

The Spaniard was announced as the Owls’ new boss on Tuesday night, bringing to an end the club’s managerial hunt following the departure of Darren Moore midway through last month.

Munoz was on the lookout for his next challenge after leaving Anorthosis Famagusta in Cyprus, and he recently told Sky Sports that his ‘priority’ was to get back into the game in England.

The 42-year-old spoke passionately about the second tier – out of which he won promotion with Watford – and what makes it so tough.

"Right now, it is the priority,” Munoz said when talking about a return to English football. “It is the time to come back. I miss the level of the players in the Championship. We will see what happens next season.

"There are a lot of teams at the same level in the Championship, the difference is just a few points between success and failure. So, it is about the details. Sometimes you can play well and sometimes you can play badly, but you need to be the team that takes the spoils.

"It is about the psychology, the management of the group in the Championship. The players need to know what is required, you have to convince them to go again and again every three days. That is a part of football that people do not see but it is an important part."

