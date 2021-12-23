It was confirmed on Wednesday evening that the Owls’ game against Burton Albion on Boxing Day would not be going ahead due to a number of Covid-19 cases in both camps, with the two clubs informing the English Football League that neither was capable of putting together a team for the game.

Now, as Darren Moore tries to take things forward under trying circumstances, the club will be hoping that things start to improve in the coming days following the decision to call off their last two matches.

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

But despite there being a whole week until the Owls’ planned trip to Sunderland, the fact that so many players have been affected at Middlewood Road means that there are no guarantees that their game at The Stadium of Light will go ahead. Sunderland have only recorded one positive case of Covid-19 so far.

As reported previously by The Star, at one point recently Moore was left with just seven senior players training following the outbreak at the club, and it remains to be seen when they’ll have enough players available to get going again.

What the EFL’s Covid-19 rules say about postponements

Clubs will be expected to play where it has 14 players including a goalkeeper available from the Club’s registered squad list, Under 21 players not on the squad list but have played one League match, or any other contracted player not on the squad list but otherwise would have been eligible to play. The EFL will assist Clubs in their deliberations.