Sheffield Wednesday fans sell out another game – but question marks remain

While fans wait to hear whether this weekend’s game against Burton Albion will go ahead, there is hope that Wednesday will be able to put together a squad of 14 in time to face Sunderland after that allocation at the Stadium of Light was also sold out.

Wednesdayites have picked up 2821 tickets for the Sunderland game and 1649 for the trip to Montgomery Waters Meadow, and will be hoping to see their side finish 2021 and begin 2022 on a high.

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

But with the game over the weekend against Accrington Stanley being postponed, and their Boxing Day encounter with Burton Albion up in the air, there are concerns over when Wednesday will actually be back in action once again.

Wednesday’s next away opponents, The Black Cats, have confirmed that they’ve received their first positive test for a player ahead of their game against Arsenal in the Carabao Cup, while Shrewsbury have – so far – avoided any infections.

The Shrews cancelled their Christmas party amid increased infections across the country, and the club also posted images this week of their players getting their booster vaccinations in order to keep avoiding the potential of postponed matches.

Darren Moore will be hoping that his side are able to face Burton this weekend as they get the opportunity to climb up into the Play-Off places with a win on home soil.