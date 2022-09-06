Question mark over terms of Sheffield Wednesday loans – trio set to play big part in promotion hunt
Sheffield Wednesday boss Darren Moore expects the club’s three on-loan players will be with them for the season – although they may be a release clause in ‘a couple’ of their deals.
Reece James, Mark McGuinness and Alex Mighten have already played parts in the fledgling Owls campaign having signed on season-long loans from Blackpool, Cardiff City and Nottingham Forest respectively.
James is hoping to nudge his career back on track after a testing time out with injuries in his first season at Bloomfield Road, while youngsters McGuinness and Mighten are on experience-building missions. None of the deals are understood to have buy-out clauses included.
Should the trio impress, Wednesday will be hoping to avoid a repeat of the fate that centred on Theo Corbeanu last January, who was recalled by parent club Wolverhampton Wanderers only to be loaned back out to promotion rivals MK Dons.
Asked whether a similar clause existed in the deals of their current loan trio, Moore told The Star: “There possibly is a break clause with a couple of them. I’d have to check them again to be absolutely clear but all of them are season-long loans.
“All three of them are wonderful acquisitions really in what they can give us, Reece, Mark and Alex, in terms of what they bring on board.
MORE: Former Sheffield Wednesday midfielder hospitalised amid claims of 'vicious post-match assault' by Chesterfield player
“All three of them are chomping at the bit in terms of playing games and they’ve certainly added to what we have in the squad.”
Moore has named three unchanged squads on the spin in League One football and may seek to blood the likes of James and Mighten into further opportunities over the coming weeks.