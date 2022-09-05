Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It is alleged that Oldham Athletic midfielder Hallam Hope, who played four matches on loan for Wednesday from Everton in the 2014/15 season, was ‘viciously assaulted’ by a Chesterfield player in a sustained attack that left him needing medical attention.

The Spireites player accused of the attack has not been named for legal reasons.

Oldham Athletic midfielder Hallam Hope battles with future Owl Almen Adbi -then of Watford - during his brief stint with Sheffield Wednesday.

Both clubs have released statements about the incidents, with Chesterfield confirming they are aware of what they describe as ‘an allegation’.

Their statement read: “Following an incident which took place following Saturday’s game at Oldham Athletic, we are aware of an allegation relating to an un-named Chesterfield player.

“We are assisting Greater Manchester Police with their enquiries. As this is an ongoing investigation, no further comment will be made at this stage.”

Hope will not be able to play for several weeks as he recovers from the incident, which Greater Manchester Police confirmed they received a report for and that they are investigating. CCTV footage is understood to have been shared with authorities.

A statement by Oldham Athletic read: “Oldham Athletic is sorry to have to report that our player, Hallam Hope, was the victim of a vicious assault on Saturday evening.

“The assault took place in the staff car park following the game against Chesterfield. Hallam sustained serious injuries which required hospital treatment and he will be out of action for some weeks.

“The matter has been reported to the Police and we have provided CCTV footage in relation to the incident.

“Whilst the investigation is continuing Oldham Athletic will make no further comment on the incident.

“The club is supporting Hallam and will continue to do so. We wish him a speedy recovery from a dreadful experience.”

A former England youth international, Hope’s short stint on S6 was spent while a hot prospect at Premier League Everton. He impressed manager Stuart Gray in limited sightings and was recalled by the Toffees to join Bury, who took up the option to buy the youngster at the end of an extended loan stint.