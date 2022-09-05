Sheffield Wednesday give chance to trialist goalkeeper as transfer option remains open

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Owls’ under-21 side stepped out for a late 1-0 defeat to Bristol City with a largely unknown stopper between the sticks, with Yorkshire Live reporting that the name of the mystery gloveman is James Hardington.

Not much is known about Hardington, though it seems Wednesday are weighing up the possibility of offering him a contract as the club seek to beef up their goalkeeping options.

Owls boss Darren Moore has given trial opportunities to two players in the club's under-21 ranks.

Owls boss Darren Moore has made clear that in an ideal world he would like to bring in a third choice keeper behind David Stockdale and Cameron Dawson, a move that would allow youngster Pierce Charles and Jack Hall to continue their development distraction-free in the Owls youth ranks.

Hardington made some sharp saves and did his chance of impressings no harm despite the defeat, which the Robins claimed thanks to a late James Lowe header.

“James has been with us for a couple of games,” said Owls under-21 chief Neil Thompson after the game. “He has done fine. I think Adriano [Basso, Wednesday's first-team goalkeeping coach] watched today's game.

"It is with the goalkeeping department so a decision on him will be left to people above me.”

Speaking to The Star last week, Moore left the possibility of signing a free agent goalkeeper on the table, but intimated the chances of doing so were slim.

EFL clubs can sign players unregistered to other clubs outside of the transfer window, which closed last Thursday.

“We’re only looking at that as a possibility,” he said. “We’re very, very happy with Stockers and Daws, but we know there’s only two in that position.

“So we’re looking at that as a possibility only but it’s a real outside chance and we have to keep our eye on it all just in case.

“That’s the only are we feel we really have to pay significant attention to, but as I say, it’s an outside chance in terms of a possibility.”