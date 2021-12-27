The Owls academy graduate has been a regular between the sticks for the Grecians this season since making a loan move at the start of the campaign, playing 24 games in all competitions as Taylor’s side continue to mount a promotion push.

And while a tough run of four games without a win has seen Exeter slip to seventh place, they remain in the Play-Off places in League Two, and the club’s manager is hopeful that he can keep hold of his current number one – as well as fellow loanee, Owura Edwards.

Speaking ahead of the January transfer window, Taylor said, “All indications are that they will be ours from January onwards… But the situation is evolving and changing every day. Clubs may have Covid outbreaks or an injury crisis in a certain position so I can never give a concrete answer, but the contracted group will be available and we hope the loanees will be.

“We still want to recruit, but if we will be as strong as we would have been, I don’t know. We are targeting a striker but a lot of other managers will be as well.”

Darren Moore had previously said that there would be a ‘break clause’ in Dawson’s loan down south, however with Bailey Peacock-Farrell having an impressive season at Hillsborough it seems unlikely that his counterpart in Exeter would be recalled at this point.