Portuguese reports suggest interesting detail of new Sheffield Wednesday signing

A report in Portugal has suggested that Sheffield Wednesday were able to secure the signing of Chilean international, Juan Delgado, as a free agent.

Delgado joined the Owls as the first signing of new manager, Xisco, this month, coming on board from Portuguese side, Pacos de Ferreira, on the back of a season where he played 34 games across all competitions for the Primeira Liga outfit.

The efforts of the fullback and his teammates was not enough to stave off relegation from the top-flight, though, and they ended up finishing second bottom and dropping into the Segunda Liga.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

With one year left on his contract it was expected that Wednesday would end up paying a fee for the 30-year-old, however - unlike with Pol Valentin - there was no mention of an ‘undisclosed fee’ in the club’s unveiling story, and a report from O Jogo in Portugal has since said that the player ‘terminated the contract that linked him to Paços de Ferreira for another year’.

Wednesday have made four signings so far this summer, with Reece James and Ashley Fletcher joining Delgado and Valentin on their book ahead of the 2023/24 campaign, though they’re not done yet as Xisco looks to continue bolstering his ranks before the transfer window slams shut at the end of next month.

Wednesday are in action tomorrow afternoon for their final preseason friendly ahead of Friday’s opener against Southampton, and fans will be hoping to catch first glimpse of their new recruits in the only Hillsborough game of their campaign preparation.