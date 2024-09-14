Queens Park Rangers manager, Marti Cifuentes, admitted that it was ‘not easy’ to play against Sheffield Wednesday on Saturday.

The visitors managed to grab themselves a point at Hillsborough after a late, late equaliser to cancel out Barry Bannan’s opening goal - also in added time - but were undeniably the least dangerous of the two sides over the course of the entire game.

Cifuentes was pleased at the character shown by his outfit as they made it six games unbeaten across all competitions, also speaking of the ‘highly aggressive’ nature of Danny Röhl’s team and the way that they play.

Speaking after the tie, he said, “We lacked a little bit of quality to get through Sheffield Wednesday’s press and attack behind them in the first half. But we were much better after half-time... It’s not easy to play against Sheffield Wednesday. They are highly aggressive in their pressing and the way they play is about forcing you into a mistake.

“Like I said, we need to be better than we were in the first half but we were. It’s important in this league that you are able to stay in games when the opposition are on top.

“We managed to create some chances in the second half and then they scored with one of the few chances they had after half-time. It was a hectic finish - but I think we deserved a point given how we played in the second half. All credit to the team, they continue to show resilience and never give up. However things are going, they are always all-in to try to take something from the game.”

The result saw Wednesday bring to an end a three-game losing streak in the Championship, however they are still waiting for their first victory since the opening day win over Plymouth Argyle.