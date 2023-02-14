Former Swindon Town striker, Sam Parkin, says that Sheffield Wednesday are ‘too powerful’ to not get promoted this season.

The Owls face Morecambe tonight as they try and reclaim top spot in League One, however need Oxford United to do them a favour against Plymouth Argyle for a win to be enough to do so.

Darren Moore’s side are on an unbeaten run in the third tier that stretches back to October, and Parkin backs them to get the job done come May – naming the Pilgrims as the other side that he thinks will finish in the top two with them.

“I think Sheffield Wednesday are probably going to be too powerful,” he said on the on What The EFL?! Podcsast. “So, I’ve gone them, then I’m going Plymouth. I just can’t be nasty about Plymouth after we had Steven Schumacher on, he’s a top man. I said they’d capitulate last year, but I can’t see them doing it, I just cannot see them doing it. It sounds crazy because, no question Sheffield Wednesday and Ipswich have better squads, in my opinion.

“It shows me that he (Schumacher) is a very, very good young coach. A very good tactician.”

Parkin also went on to give his take on who will go up via the play-offs, and it will be welcomed by Derby County supporters – Ipswich Town fans not to much though.

“So I’m going to go for Plymouth to finish second, and I’m going to go for Derby to break Ipswich hearts in the play-off final… I think Ipswich are the best side, I just don’t see this having a happy ending.”