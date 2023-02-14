News you can trust since 1887
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

Pundit calls Sheffield Wednesday ‘too powerful’ and predicts an unhappy ending for Ipswich Town

Former Swindon Town striker, Sam Parkin, says that Sheffield Wednesday are ‘too powerful’ to not get promoted this season.

By Joe Crann
2 minutes ago

The Owls face Morecambe tonight as they try and reclaim top spot in League One, however need Oxford United to do them a favour against Plymouth Argyle for a win to be enough to do so.

Darren Moore’s side are on an unbeaten run in the third tier that stretches back to October, and Parkin backs them to get the job done come May – naming the Pilgrims as the other side that he thinks will finish in the top two with them.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Read More
Two players 'very doubtful' for Sheffield Wednesday v Morecambe - Shrimps boss t...
Most Popular

“I think Sheffield Wednesday are probably going to be too powerful,” he said on the on What The EFL?! Podcsast. “So, I’ve gone them, then I’m going Plymouth. I just can’t be nasty about Plymouth after we had Steven Schumacher on, he’s a top man. I said they’d capitulate last year, but I can’t see them doing it, I just cannot see them doing it. It sounds crazy because, no question Sheffield Wednesday and Ipswich have better squads, in my opinion.

“It shows me that he (Schumacher) is a very, very good young coach. A very good tactician.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Parkin also went on to give his take on who will go up via the play-offs, and it will be welcomed by Derby County supporters – Ipswich Town fans not to much though.

“So I’m going to go for Plymouth to finish second, and I’m going to go for Derby to break Ipswich hearts in the play-off final… I think Ipswich are the best side, I just don’t see this having a happy ending.”

Sheffield Wednesday are unbeaten in 17 matches, stretching back to October's defeat to Plymouth. (Steve Ellis)

MORE: Sheffield Wednesday ‘regroup’ for Morecambe as Moore relays injury hopes

Ipswich TownMorecambeDarren MoorePlymouth