Sheffield Wednesday ‘regroup’ for Morecambe as Darren Moore relays injury hopes

Sheffield Wednesday will face a ‘completely different test’ when they tackle Morecambe at Hillsborough later this evening.

The Owls are hoping to make it 18 games unbeaten in League One when they take on the Shrimps tonight, and Darren Moore is expecting another tough encounter against a side fighting for their lives at the other end of the table.

Morecambe haven’t won an away game in any competition since back in September when they triumphed over Forest Green, so it’s the Owls – with just three league defeats all season – who go into this as favourites.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Wednesday drew 2-2 with Ipswich Town in their last game to make it eight away games without defeat, while it’s five months since they were last beaten on home turf. Moore won’t be letting them rest on their laurels, though.

“We keep marching on and I’ve said that to the boys,” he said after the Ipswich draw. “In the changing room I told them we turn this page now and get ready for Tuesday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We have two home games coming up but I am looking no further than Tuesday night. I got back on the bus at Ipswich, lap top straight open and started looking at Morecambe for Tuesday night…

"It'll be another difficult game. And a completely different test to the one we faced at Ipswich. We'll get ready for it and have a good look at them. We'll plan and prepare.

Sheffield Wednesday manager Darren Moore. (Rhianna Chadwick/PA Wire)

“Hopefully we've come away unscathed from here. They looked alright (in the changing room) and I hadn't heard anything. We'll regroup now for Tuesday."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Meanwhile, it’s hoped that Wednesday may have Lee Gregory, Mallik Wilks, Jack Hunt and Reece James back in contention for the tie.

Moore went on to say, “Hopefully on Tuesday we will have two or three of them back… To lose those four players on the eve of the Ipswich game was a blow as they were definitely going to be in the squad on Saturday.”