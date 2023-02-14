Derek Adams says that he knows how difficult it’s going to be for his team to get a result against Sheffield Wednesday.

Morecambe haven’t won an away match since September, the same month that the Owls last lost at home, and while Adams has picked up some good results recently – including a 5-1 demolition of Bristol Rovers – Wednesday are the clear favourites for this one.

The Shrimps manager may be without Ryan Cooney after he had to be substituted in the 1-1 draw with Forest Green due to injury, while Darren Moore’s side had seven senior players missing for their 2-2 stalemate against Ipswich Town.

It will be the third time this season that the teams have met – Wednesday winning 3-0 in the league and 2-0 in the FA Cup – so the visiting manager is aware of what to expect from the Owls.

Speaking to the club’s official website after the weekend’s game, Adams said, “It’s going to be really tough for us, we understand that… Sheffield Wednesday are one of the big sides in the division, they’re trying to get out of this league and back into the Championship - and we know how difficult a game it’ll be.”

Meanwhile, in his pre-match press conference the Shrimps boss went on to say, “What we try and do is look at their strengths, and deal with those strengths. Every team in this league has a weakness, it’s about whether you can get the better of it and do better than them on the night… As a team we have to go there and try and cause an upset.”