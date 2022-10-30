Wilks was handed a start by Darren Moore as the Owls went up against Burton Albion in League One, and burst to life in the second half as he got a goal and an assist on the way to a 4-2 victory.

The 23-year-old was part of a long transfer saga over the summer that almost saw him not make the switch to Hillsborough, and he’s had to do a lot of work since his arrival in order to get up to speed.

Now, after opening his league account in Wednesday colours, his manager says that he’s a player with ‘real quality’.

Speaking to The Star after the game, Moore said, "You can see he's different to what we've got, and it was an excellent finish. You can see he's a player who can go past people, he's very quick and when he gets the other side he's got real quality. He was in total control of his goal, it was on a postage stamp. He scored exactly the same goal against them in the cup.

"I'm pleased for him and the minutes he got. I'm really pleased with his work. All round it was a really pleasing afternoon.”

Next up for Wednesday is a visit from Morecambe in the FA Cup on Friday night, and Wilks will no doubt be looking to add to his tally once again if given the chance.

