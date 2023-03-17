Bolton Wanderers defender, Conor Bradley, has admitted that Sheffield Wednesday’s current unbeaten run is ‘pretty mad’.

The Owls take on Bolton this evening in a tough clash between two promotion-chasers in League One, however Wednesday are far better placed in their quest given their unbeaten run of 22 games and spot on top of the table at this point.

Bradley, a loanee from Premier League giants, Liverpool, has done well since coming on board for Ian Evatt’s side, and he believes that the hosts’ unbeaten run takes a bit of pressure off them as they make the trip to Hillsborough.

“It will maybe take a little bit of pressure off us,” Bradley said of the Owls clash. “We can just go into it and try and give it our best shot and as long as we stick together and keep going, we’ll come out of this tough spell and hopefully get back to winning ways.

“It’s not the end of the world, the spell, we’ve been on, but we just want to put it right as quickly as possible and hopefully we can do that on Friday night.

“Hopefully we can go there and break that record. We know it’s going to be a tough game.

“Twenty-something games is pretty mad but we’ll go there with no fear, full of belief and hopefully we can do it.

Conor Bradley has spoken about Bolton Wanderers trip to Sheffield Wednesday.