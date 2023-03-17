News you can trust since 1887
Darren Moore opens up on selection status of ‘exceptional’ Sheffield Wednesday man missing for three matches

Sheffield Wednesday will have no qualms in selecting Marvin Johnson for their welcoming of Bolton Wanderers this evening despite having sat out nearly a month football through selection.

By Alex Miller
Published 17th Mar 2023, 12:00 GMT

The 32-year-old Owls wide man hasn’t played since registering two assists in a 5-2 win over MK Dons on February 18 after receiving a retrospective three-match suspension for his role in an off-the-ball incident at Ipswich Town.

In Johnson’s absence Jaden Brown has deputised alongside Reece James – both to good effect.

And though Wednesday manager Darren Moore obviously wouldn’t be drawn on his team selection heading into the Bolton match, he did make clear he wouldn’t think twice about throwing Johnson straight back into a starting berth despite his time out.

Owls winger Marvin Johnson is back in the game after suspension. Pic: Steve Ellis.
“It’s testament to him, Marvin is one of the fittest we’ve got,” Moore said. “He churns out those yards at left wing-back like he has breakfast. He’s so fit, so lean and has an elite pedigree in terms of how he looks after himself.

“He runs around like he’s in his teenage years and that’s all down to him.

“We’ve got absolutely no doubt that if we need him to start tomorrow, he can start.”

Johnson is believed to be coming to the end of his current contract with Wednesday having had a one-year extension triggered after his maiden season with the club last summer.

That the former Middlesbrough man came through a difficult first few weeks of the current campaign is a further example of a mental toughness that goes alongside a fierce talent for driving his side on down the left flank.

“He’s such a wonderful player; talented, gifted,” Moore said. “He has wonderful balance on that left side, a wonderful athleticism, speed and calmness when he gets into good positions. His crosses and his delivery is usually right on the money.

“He’s a player I was really happy to get at the time. When you’re looking at left-sided players, they don’t fall off trees.

“I’m sure we can all agree he’s been wonderful for us, an exceptional asset and he has a massive part to play between now and the end of the season.”

